28.03.2024 Boxing

Abubakar Kamoko targets Olympic qualification after first time experience at 13th African Games

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Ghanaian cruiserweight boxer, Abubakar Kamoko who won a silver medal at the 13th African Games has affirmed his determination to qualify for the next Olympics, and possibly win a medal.

Abu who is also known as ‘Ambitious Tilapia’ admitted that he lacked experience, but assured that after the short experience, he has learnt a lot and hopes to improve upon his strength, style and stamina.

He told Yours Truly in an exclusive interview that he was really determined to win gold at the Accra 2023, but got sick a few hours before the final bout, but did not want to give excuses and had to climb the ring at the Bukom Boxing Arena to fight and raise the flag of Ghana.

He was however glad to improve upon the record of his dad, the great Braima Komoko aka ‘ Bukom Banku who won bronze at the All-African Games in South Africa.

“I have not lost hope, I have learnt a lot and now I am very much aware of what is at stake.

He thanked national team trainer Coach Dr. Asare for giving him the opportunity and his gym coach Carl Lokko for the support they gave him as well as all his gym mates, training partners and his fans at Bukom and beyond.

After missing qualification chances in Dakar, Senegal and Italy, the Black Bombers have the final opportunity in Thailand.

Coach Asare said qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris has been very difficult, but hopes the government will give the Black Bombers and some of the Black Hitters, the female boxers the chance to try their luck.

Ghana won the only boxing medal, a bronze at the last Olympic Games in Japan by Samuel Takyi who has not qualified after losing in Italy.

After claiming the Africa Games gold, Samuel Takyi says he has been inspired to go for the qualification to change the colour of his bronze to gold.

Ghana won seven medals at the 13th Africa Games, four gold, one silver and two bronze.

