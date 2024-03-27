Otto-Addo, Black Stars head coach

Otto-Addo, head coach of the Ghanaian national football team, known as the Black Stars has acknowledged the challenges ahead in rebuilding the team, emphasizing the difficult task he faces in transforming its fortunes.

Following his first two matches in charge, which resulted in a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria and a 2-2 draw against Uganda, Addo reflected on the team's current status and the obstacles encountered during his tenure.

Amidst recent disappointments, including early exits from consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, he remains resolute in his commitment to building the team.

Speaking about the team's performance against Uganda, Otto Addo emphasized the need for improved finishing under pressure while acknowledging the extensive work required to elevate the team's standards.

"It's a lot of work, it's a lot of work, but I have to say this is what I expected because... we were not good even before I came, so it's a process," remarked Addo.

Looking ahead to the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Addo's focus is on preparing the team for their matches against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.