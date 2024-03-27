Hearts of Oak unveil new nine-member Board of Directors ahead of Annual General Meeting, Vincent Sowah-Odotei retained

Ahead of their forthcoming Annual General Meeting, Hearts of Oak has introduced a revamped nine-member board of directors, signalling a new phase for the club's leadership.

Continuing his tenure as the executive board chairman is His Royal Majesty Togbe Afedi XIV, ensuring a seamless transition and steadfast leadership.

Retaining their positions from the previous board are distinguished members Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, Vincent Odotei Sowah, and Ivy Heward-Mills, whose wealth of experience promises continuity and stability.

Joining the board is Delali Anku-Adiamah, the Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, bringing a fresh perspective and invaluable expertise to the club's governance structure.

Excitingly, the board welcomes new faces, including Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, former Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Limited, along with Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom, Akwasi Agyeman, and Prof. Agyemang Badu Akosa. Each member brings diverse backgrounds and skills, enriching the leadership team with their unique insights and capabilities.

See their profiles:

Togbe Afede XIV, Chairman (Appointed February 28, 2024)

Togbe Afede XIV (Executive Board Chairman) – Togbe Afede XIV is the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State. He is the immediate past President of the National House of Chiefs.

Togbe is a business executive and the CEO of SAS Finance Group Ltd and Strategic Initiatives Ltd. He is an investment banker with experience spanning over thirty (30) years.

He holds a BSc degree in Administration from the University of Ghana Business School, where he was a Lecturer for four (4) years, teaching Financial Accounting (BSc Programme) and Accounting Theory (MBA Programme). He also holds an MBA from Yale University School of Management, New Haven, USA.

He has founded many companies and currently serves on the boards of Africa World Airlines Ltd, Ensign Global College, SAS Finance Group Ltd, Strategic Initiative Ltd, Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Ltd, and World Trade Centers Association, New York, among others.

Delali Anku-Adiamah, PhD (Appointed February 28, 2024)

Mr. Delali Anku-Adiamah, a highly qualified professional, holds a PhD in Computational Systems Biology from the University of Manchester, UK, and a BSc in Computer Science with Business Management from the University of Birmingham, UK, among other credentials.

With an impressive background, Mr. Anku-Adiamah has previously worked at prominent organisations such as Manchester United as a Financial Analyst, Accenture as the Technology Consultant Manager, Markit as VP, Professional Services CodedRed RMS, FactSet as Senior Implementation Specialist, and Autonomy, an HP Company, as the Technical Specialist (Pre-Sales).

Prof. Agyemang Badu Akosa (Appointed March 25, 2024)

Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa is a Medical Doctor by training and a Consultant Pathologist. He is a Retired Professor and Head of the Department of Pathology, at the University of Ghana Medical School and former Director General of the Ghana Health Service.

He has chaired several boards including the African Population and Health Research Centre, Nairobi, Kenya, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Ghana Skin Foundation and Phytica Ghana. He is currently Chairman of the Board of New Crystal Health Services, Order of St

John in Ghana and Vice Chair, Ensign Global College and a Lead Consultant with Ghana Standards Authority Cellular Pathology Laboratory.

Prof. Akosa is a seasoned researcher. He is a Fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, Ghana Medical Association, Royal College of Pathologists, West African College of Physicians and the Ghana College of Physicians.

He continues to be a student of Governance and Leadership. He is an Nkrumaist and a life-long supporter of Accra Hearts of Oak.

Mr. Akwasi Agyeman (Appointed March 25, 2024)

Mr. Akwasi Agyeman is a professional with an extensive background in media, banking and tourism. He is the current CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority having been appointed in 2017.

Prior to that, Mr Akwasi Agyeman was the Managing Director of Global Media Broadcasting Company where he oversaw the day-to-day operations of e.TV Ghana, Happy FM, and YFM (Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi).

He previously worked for Stanbic Bank, Merchant Bank Ghana Limited and Ecobank Ghana.

This illustrious career has seen him win reputable awards including CEO of the Year 2019 and worked in 17 countries across Africa, Europe, Asia and North America. Furthermore, he has been a Board Member, Vice-President or President of many organisations.

Mr. Akwasi Agyeman holds a BA (Hons) in Social Science and a Masters in Public Administration (MPA) from the University of Ghana. In addition, he holds an MBA from Tulane University, New Orleans, USA.

Ing. Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey (Appointed March 25, 2024)

Kenneth Ashigbey is a strategic and creative thinker with extensive experience in leadership, advocacy, telecommunications policy and regulatory engagement and corporate governance.

Since 2017, he has been the CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication. Before then, Kenneth Ashigbey was the Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Ltd (Ghana), where he steered the company to aggressive growth and profitability.

Kenneth Ashigbey is the 1st Vice President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association; Convenor of the Media Coalition Against Illegal Mining (Ghana) and a Board Member or Chairman of various organisations in Ghana.

Kenneth Ashigbey holds a BSc in Electrical/Electronic Engineering from the University of Science and Technology (Ghana) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance from Leicester University (UK). He also has a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) (Corporate Governance) from Swiss Management Centre, Zurich, Switzerland.

Mrs. Ivy Heward-Mills (Appointed March 25, 2024)

Mrs Ivy Heward-Mills is a former Justice of the High Court. She is currently on attachment at the law offices of Heward-Mills and Co, Accra, Ghana, as a Lawyer.

She was also a member of the Council of Patrons of Accra Hearts of Oak SC and a representative of Hearts Ladies on the Board. She has always served the club very well with passion.

Mr. Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom (Appointed March 25, 2024)

Mr. Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom holds a BSc degree in Administration, majoring in Accounting, from the University of Ghana. He is also a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Tax Practitioner.

Mr. Inkoom is currently the Managing Consultant of Asemaku Consult, an accounting firm.

He was the Audit and Technical Partner at Morrison and Associates from January 2006 to April 2020.

Mr Inkoom was Executive Director (Finance & Administration) of the erstwhile Bank for Housing and Construction with supervisory responsibility for the following departments: Accounting, Treasury, Research/Corporate Planning, Human Resources, and General Services.

He also served as Chief Internal Auditor and Chief Accountant of the Bank at various times. He was also Executive Secretary of the Ghana Association of Consultants and Deputy Managing Director of Ayiem Oil Mills.

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe (Appointed March 25, 2024)

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe is a medical doctor and a former CEO of Hearts of Oak. He was also the Chairman of the Ghana Football Association from 2004-2005.

He was Ghana's Ambassador to Serbia from 2006-2008 and represented the Council of Patrons of Hearts of Oak on the Board. He has extensive experience and understanding of the game of football in Ghana and beyond.

Mr. Vincent Sowah Odotei (Appointed March 25, 2024)

Hon. Sowah Odotei was Ghana's Deputy Communications Minister and a member of parliament (MP) for La Dade Kotopon Constituency from 2016 to 2020.

He is a football administrator and has vast knowledge and experience in strategic management and finance. He is the founder and CEO of Vallex Leasing Company Limited, a leading equipment leasing company in Ghana. He was the CEO of the Club in 2008