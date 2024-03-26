ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Minority wants $240m budget for African Games investigated

Sports News Minority wants 240m budget for African Games investigated
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Minority in Parliament is urging for a bipartisan Parliamentary investigation into the government's expenditure of $240 million on the recently concluded 13th African Games.

Criticism from the Minority suggests that despite the significant financial investment, the organization and management of the event fell short compared to previous hosts in Africa.

Kobena Mensah Woyome, the Ranking Member on the Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament, expressed dismay over what he termed a "monumental disaster" and "total embarrassment" to the nation. He pointed out that the event failed to yield economic benefits, promote tourism, or facilitate trade effectively, despite the substantial financial commitment.

Woyome underscored the alarming nature of the expenditure, particularly in light of Ghana's current economic challenges. Drawing comparisons to previous hosts like Morocco and Congo, who spent significantly less on their respective editions of the games yet boasted modern sports facilities, he highlighted the discrepancy in outcomes.

"The just-concluded games were a monumental disaster and a total embarrassment to our dear country," said Woyome. "The Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government's expenditure of $240 million on the games failed to translate into effective organization and management."

Woyome emphasized the need for clarity on the economic benefits of such expenditures, stating, "The organization of the games lacked clear-cut policies for tourism promotion and trade facilitation, which could have justified the substantial investment."

Given the economic challenges facing Ghana, Woyome stressed the importance of scrutinizing the expenditure on the games, echoing concerns raised among Ghanaians. He pointed out that previous hosts had achieved better outcomes with significantly lower expenditures, suggesting a need for accountability and transparency in future expenditures on such events.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bawumia not under pressure to announce running mate – Dan Botwe Bawumia not under pressure to announce running mate – Dan Botwe

3 hours ago

Stop spreading false information about Kuami Eugene condition on social media, hes one of my favourites —Gideon Boako Stop spreading false information about Kuami Eugene condition on social media, h...

3 hours ago

Bawumia didn't attack the integrity of GRA staff; he's trying to stop some GRA officers from harassing businessmen —Gideon Boako Bawumia didn't attack the integrity of GRA staff; he's trying to stop some GRA o...

3 hours ago

No market, no vote — Krofrom residents to boycott 2024 elections No market, no vote — Krofrom residents to boycott 2024 elections

4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Mahama will be a 'lame-duck president from day one' if he wins in 2024 elections...

4 hours ago

Left to Right: Former President John Dramani Mahama, NPP National Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 elections: ‘Voters must consider how much time a candidate has to implement...

4 hours ago

Funny Face remanded for two weeks; to reappear before court on April 9 Funny Face remanded for two weeks; to reappear before court on April 9

4 hours ago

Dan Botwe NPP is not divided; we are united to break the 8 – Dan Botwe

4 hours ago

Bawumia commissions Fire Service Academy and Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta Bawumia commissions Fire Service Academy and Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta

4 hours ago

Kevin Taylor, owner of Loud Silence Medialeft and Ashanti regional minister, Simon Osei-Mensah ‘You add Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s renovation at KATH to NPP’s achievements’ — Kevin ...

Just in....
body-container-line