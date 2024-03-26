I hope to continue to make my grandfather proud, says Black Princesses captain Afi Amenyeku

The captain of the Black Princesses, Afi Amenyeku, has expressed her gratitude to her supportive grandfather, whose lifelong wish has been to witness her football journey flourish.

Amenyeku, who serves as a goalkeeper for Northern Ladies, led the Princesses to a thrilling victory over Nigeria, clinching gold in a hard-fought match that went into extra time in the just-ended 2023 African Games held in Ghana.

Taking to social media, she shared heartfelt images of herself and her grandfather proudly displaying her gold medal, a post that swiftly captured widespread attention.

Reflecting on her special bond with her grandfather, Afi elaborated on his unwavering encouragement for her football pursuits.

“When my grandfather learned that I played football, he told me he dreamed of seeing me succeed,” she told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“He also always asks for cars and other things before he passes away, so I always remember this.

“My grandfather is someone I will never forget, and I hope to continue making him proud of my football career.”