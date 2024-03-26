Black Stars: Otto Addo explains decision behind Joseph Laumann, John Paintsil, and Fatawu Dauda appointment as technical team members

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has shed light on the rationale behind selecting his new technical team members.

The 43-year-old, who recently secured a 34-month deal, has appointed former Black Stars players John Paintsil and Fatawu Dauda, alongside Moroccan-German coach Joseph Laumann, to his new technical setup.

The decision has drawn scrutiny from media circles due to a perceived lack of experience among the appointees.

Nonetheless, Addo has articulated positive reasons for choosing his current support staff.

"Firstly, I have prior acquaintance with all of them," he explained. "I played alongside John Paintsil. I first met Fatawu Dauda during the 2014 World Cup, and it was enriching to reunite to exchange ideas and perspectives."

"Regarding Joe (Joseph Laumann), I've known him from Germany, and he possesses remarkable expertise. He has a keen eye for situational analysis, quick reactions, and a strong attentiveness towards both constructive and potentially disruptive elements. His contributions are invaluable."

"They have provided me with crucial insights, and I can already sense improvement after just four days. Their presence is truly beneficial, and I appreciate their contributions," Otto Addo emphasized.

Joseph Laumann assumes the role of the first assistant, followed by John Paintsil, while Fatawu Dauda takes charge as the goalkeeper's trainer.

The Black Stars are preparing for their second friendly match against Uganda at the Stade de Marrakesh later today, with kickoff scheduled at 16:00 GMT.