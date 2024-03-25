Be patient with 'under pressure' Prosper Narteh Ogum - Karim Zito urges Asante Kotoko fans

25.03.2024 LISTEN

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has urged the club's supporters to exercise patience and throw their weight behind the embattled head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The Porcupine Warriors have gone five games losing four and winning just one. Kotoko currently sit 9th on the Premier League log with 32 points.

In the Matchday 23 games, the Reds suffered a 1-0 defeat against Nations FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The string of losses has stirred discontent among the club's fan base, with some already clamouring for Ogum's dismissal.

Reports suggest that the club has issued a three-game ultimatum for Ogum to salvage his position.

In a bid to support his fellow coach, Karim Zito, currently serving as the coach for Dreams FC, has stepped forward to advocate for understanding in Ogum's efforts to rejuvenate the team.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Zito emphasized the club's pre-season declaration of a rebuilding phase, urging fans to align their expectations accordingly. He acknowledged the fans' desire for results but highlighted the unpredictable nature of football.

"The IMC expressed their intentions very clearly before the start of the season that they are rebuilding," Zito remarked.

"Although the team is currently rebuilding, but the fans, regrettably, are goal-oriented. However, I'll beg the supporters to be patient with the coach. After all, this is the same coach who dropped three or four games at the start of the season and later bounced back to a winning streak, and that's football for you."

Asante Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to play Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in the Matchday 24 games this weekend.