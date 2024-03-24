ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

African Games: No Ghanaian athlete qualified for Paris Olympic Games

By 3Sports
Athletics African Games: No Ghanaian athlete qualified for Paris Olympic Games
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

No Ghanaian athlete has qualified for the Olympic Games to be staged in Paris later this year.

After what looked like a successful African Games for Team Ghana, the downside however is that none of the times, heights or distances covered at Accra 2023 meets the required standard to compete in track and field at the Olympic Games.

Ghana’s Joseph Paul Amoah won gold in the men’s 200m event at the Games in a time of 20.70 but it is still a few milliseconds shy of the accepted qualifying time for the Olympic Games. The qualifying time is pegged at 20.16. Joseph Paul Amoah’s personal best in the 200m is at 20.08. In order to qualify for the Olympics he will have to revisit that form.

In the high jump, Ghana won double gold medals in the men’s and women’s divisions of the event. Cadman Yamoah cleared a height of 2.23m while Rose Amoanima Yeboah who also won gold in 2019 cleared a height of 1.90m to win gold in Accra.

The Olympic qualifying height for the high jump for men however stands at 2.33m while the women will have to jump a height of 1.97m to make it on the plane to the French capital.

Ghana’s fastest man, Benjamin Azamati will also have a lot to do from now till June to try to qualify for the Olympics. He finished 5th in the 100m final in 10.45s – which ranks amongst the lowest times he has ran since he started running professionally.

Olympic qualifying time for 100m is at an incredible 10.00. To put this time into perspective, only five Ghanaians have ran that time or better in the history of sport in this country – Azamati himself whose national record stands at 9.90, Joseph Paul Amoah who ran 9.94 after the pandemic, 9.98s for Leo Myles Mills who held the national record for close to 2 decades, Aziz Zakari at 9.99s and Eric Nkansah whose record is at 10.00.

Azamati will have to put in extra work now that the outdoor season has begun to hit the qualifying time for the Olympic Games.

Ghana’s female sprinters were impressive but they will all have to make a time of 11.07s to qualify for the global sporting showpiece.

In long-distance running, William Amponsah may have won hearts in the men’s 10,000m and won a silver medal in the half marathon but there is still some distance he has to go to make the qualifying time for both events.

With the outdoor season just starting and athletes having from now until the 30th of June to make the Olympic times, hopefully, we see a lot more Ghanaian athletes putting themselves in contention for a place at the Games.

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Chad transitional president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno announced this month he would run for the top office in May elections. By - AFPFile Chad junta's main opponents barred from presidential vote

5 hours ago

Carol ValadeRFI Chad excludes its military rulers' main opponents from presidential vote

5 hours ago

Two persons drown in one village one dam, another murdered at Tempane District Two persons drown in one village one dam, another murdered at Tempane District

6 hours ago

Theres no dumsor, so there's no need for ECG to put out timetable — Energy Minister There’s no ‘dumsor’, so there's no need for ECG to put out timetable — Energy Mi...

6 hours ago

Ghana will be better off under Bawumia – Dr. Adutwum Ghana will be better off under Bawumia – Dr. Adutwum

6 hours ago

Frema Opare, Chief of Staff Frema Opare suitable for NPP running mate slot — Prof. Smart Sarpong

6 hours ago

Final year student of Esiama SHTS dies after jumping over fence wall Final year student of Esiama SHTS dies after jumping over fence wall 

6 hours ago

Impasse between Akufo-Addo, Bagbin can adversely impact economy — Franklin Cudjoe Impasse between Akufo-Addo, Bagbin can adversely impact economy — Franklin Cudjo...

6 hours ago

2024 elections: Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people with integrity – Bawumia 2024 elections: Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people wi...

6 hours ago

It took the ingenuity, leadership of ECG MD in the last hour of 2023 to save Ghana when Energy Ministry was missing — Apetorgbor It took the ingenuity, leadership of ECG MD in the last hour of 2023 to save Gha...

Just in....
body-container-line