Thank you for believing in us - Black Princesses attacker Mukarama Abdulai after African Games glory

Black Princesses striker, Mukarama Abdulai has expressed her heartfelt message to the Ghanaian fans following their success at the just-ended 13th African Games.

Ghana's U-20 female side beat arch-rival Nigeria 2-1 in the final coming back from a goal down to grab the win with goals from Tracey Twum and Mukarama at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Mukarama, who shot to fame at the FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay in 2018, struggled early in the 13th African Games and even attracted boos for her performances.

In a message posted on her X (formerly Twitter) page, the Hasaacas Ladies player was grateful for the support following their success.

“I want to express my deep gratitude for your unwavering support. It is because of your passion and dedication that Team Ghana has emerged victorious at the African Games securing the gold medal. Thank you for believing in us. This victory is as much yours as it is ours.”

The Princesses gold win medal is one of 19 Ghana won at the 13th African Games to mark its biggest medal haul in the history of the competition.