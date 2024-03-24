ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Thank you for believing in us - Black Princesses attacker Mukarama Abdulai after African Games glory

Women Football Thank you for believing in us - Black Princesses attacker Mukarama Abdulai after African Games glory
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Black Princesses striker, Mukarama Abdulai has expressed her heartfelt message to the Ghanaian fans following their success at the just-ended 13th African Games.

Ghana's U-20 female side beat arch-rival Nigeria 2-1 in the final coming back from a goal down to grab the win with goals from Tracey Twum and Mukarama at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Mukarama, who shot to fame at the FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay in 2018, struggled early in the 13th African Games and even attracted boos for her performances.

In a message posted on her X (formerly Twitter) page, the Hasaacas Ladies player was grateful for the support following their success.

“I want to express my deep gratitude for your unwavering support. It is because of your passion and dedication that Team Ghana has emerged victorious at the African Games securing the gold medal. Thank you for believing in us. This victory is as much yours as it is ours.”

The Princesses gold win medal is one of 19 Ghana won at the 13th African Games to mark its biggest medal haul in the history of the competition.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Chad transitional president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno announced this month he would run for the top office in May elections. By - AFPFile Chad junta's main opponents barred from presidential vote

5 hours ago

Carol ValadeRFI Chad excludes its military rulers' main opponents from presidential vote

5 hours ago

Two persons drown in one village one dam, another murdered at Tempane District Two persons drown in one village one dam, another murdered at Tempane District

6 hours ago

Theres no dumsor, so there's no need for ECG to put out timetable — Energy Minister There’s no ‘dumsor’, so there's no need for ECG to put out timetable — Energy Mi...

6 hours ago

Ghana will be better off under Bawumia – Dr. Adutwum Ghana will be better off under Bawumia – Dr. Adutwum

6 hours ago

Frema Opare, Chief of Staff Frema Opare suitable for NPP running mate slot — Prof. Smart Sarpong

6 hours ago

Final year student of Esiama SHTS dies after jumping over fence wall Final year student of Esiama SHTS dies after jumping over fence wall 

6 hours ago

Impasse between Akufo-Addo, Bagbin can adversely impact economy — Franklin Cudjoe Impasse between Akufo-Addo, Bagbin can adversely impact economy — Franklin Cudjo...

6 hours ago

2024 elections: Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people with integrity – Bawumia 2024 elections: Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people wi...

6 hours ago

It took the ingenuity, leadership of ECG MD in the last hour of 2023 to save Ghana when Energy Ministry was missing — Apetorgbor It took the ingenuity, leadership of ECG MD in the last hour of 2023 to save Gha...

Just in....
body-container-line