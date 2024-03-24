ModernGhana logo
President Akufo-Addo celebrates Ghana's record-breaking performance at African Games

By Graphic Sports
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed jubilation over Ghana's historic medal achievements at the 13th African Games, Accra 2023.

Hosting the Games for the first time from March 2 to 23, Ghana secured its largest-ever medal haul, totaling 68 medals – 19 gold, 29 silver, and 20 bronze.

In a congratulatory message to the Ghanaian contingent on social media, President Akufo-Addo praised their exceptional performance and urged further investment in sports development to empower youth on the global stage.

Ghana's success was particularly notable in soccer, with both the male U-20 and female U-20 teams clinching gold medals. The nation also shone in arm-wrestling, securing eight gold medals, alongside impressive performances in boxing and athletics.

The President lauded Ghana's improved ranking, finishing sixth out of 53 participating nations, a significant leap from its 15th position in the 2019 Games in Rabat.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Ghana for their support in hosting the Games, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of using sports as a tool for national development and unity.

The 13th African Games featured 5,000 athletes competing in 30 disciplines, including eight Olympic qualifying events and seven demonstration sports showcasing emerging trends like e-Sports, mixed martial arts, sambo, and scrabble.

Among the legacies of the Games is the newly constructed US$145 million Borteyman Sports Complex, equipped with world-class facilities including an Olympic-sized pool, competition pools, and warm-up areas.

The African Games 2023 also served as preparation for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, highlighting Africa's commitment to sporting excellence and continental unity.

Organized by the African Union (AU) in collaboration with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC), the African Games represent a celebration of athletic prowess and pan-African solidarity every four years.

