Ghana coach Otto Addo unleashes talented youngster Forson Amankwah in starting eleven for Nigeria friendly

22.03.2024 LISTEN

The head coach of Ghana, Otto Addo has named his starting eleven to do battle against Nigeria today.

The Black Stars are facing off with the Super Eagles later this evening in an international friendly match.

Ahead of the game, Ghana coach Otto Addo has named new boy Forson Amankwah in his starting eleven.

The midfielder has shown a lot of quality in the last two seasons and has been tipped to become a key man for the Black Stars.

With a chance to play against Nigeria today, Forson Amankwah has the chance to impress to make a case for a regular place in the national team.

He is starting in the midfield of Ghana today alongside top midfielder Abdul Salis Samed.

In the Black Stars attack, there is Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, and striker Antoine Semenyo.

The friendly between Ghana and Nigeria will kick off at 16:00gmt at Grande de Stade Marrakech in Morocco.