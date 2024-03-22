2023 African Games: We were not scared despite conceding early against Nigeria - Black Princesses captain Afi Amenyaku

The captain of the Black Princesses, Afi Amenyaku, has revealed that they knew they could stage a comeback despite conceding an early goal against Nigeria in the final of the women's football event at the African Games.

In the final showdown at the Cape Coast Stadium, Ghana's U-20 squad rallied from behind to clinch a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Super Falconets.

Yusif Basigi's side found themselves trailing in the 23rd minute after a defensive error by Amenyaku allowed Nigeria to seize the lead in the first half.

However, after halftime, Tracey Twum levelled the score, sending the game into extra time, where Abdulai Mukarama netted the decisive goal, securing the gold medal for the Princesses.

Reflecting on the match, Ghana's goalkeeper revealed the team's unwavering belief in their ability to bounce back, stating, "We knew we would come back stronger [after conceding the first goal]. We weren't scared of anything," with a smile on her face, as she spoke to Joy Sports.

Amenyaku also emphasized the team's focus on the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia later this year, saying, "From here, we will be preparing towards our World Cup in Colombia. We are urging all Ghanaians to keep praying for us and keep supporting us."

The victory at the Cape Coast Stadium marks Ghana's consecutive triumph over Nigeria in their recent encounters, following their win in the WAFU B U-20 Cup final held in Kumasi last year.