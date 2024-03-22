Ghana’s Black Princesses defeat Nigeria 2-1 to win gold at 13th African Games

The Black Princesses of Ghana have been crowned champions of the women’s football tournament at the 13th African Games.

The Ghana U20 women’s national team locked horns with their counterparts from Nigeria in the final on Thursday night to battle for supremacy.

At the end of 120 minutes of exciting action, the Black Princesses showed class to come from behind to beat the Falconets 2-1.

In the game played at the Cape Coast Stadium, the hosts had a jittery start as the defending champions appeared to be the better side primed for victory.

As a result, it came as no surprise when Nigeria took the lead in the 28th minute courtesy of a strike from Edeh Njideka.

In the remainder of the first half, the Black Princesses struggled to take control of the game and trailed at halftime by one goal.

With the Ghana side not giving up despite their struggles in the second half, the breakthrough finally came in the 78th minute thanks to an amazing equalizer from Tracey Twum.

That goal restored parity to the women’s football tournament, forcing the contest to travel into extra time.

In the end, a classy finish from Ghana’s Mukarama Abdulai won the game for the Black Princesses to bag the gold medal.

Nigeria and Uganda settle for Silver and Bronze medals for finishing second and third respectively.