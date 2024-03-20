Boxing: Abubakari receives new title from WBO Africa

20.03.2024 LISTEN

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Supervisor, Samir Captan, has presented the new WBO Africa Junior Welterweight championship belt to Ghanaian boxer, Faisal Abubakari.

The Ghanaian defeated his Ugandan opponent, Latibu Muwonge, in a 12-round title fight at the Lords Wembley Sports Complex at Shukura in Accra three weeks ago.

He received the old title after his victory but was promised a new junior welterweight crown at a later date.

Yesterday, the new champion received the belt from Mr Captan at a ceremony at the Opera Square in Accra, with the boxer’s supporters and his promoter, Edwin Elikem Amenyeawu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Priceless Life Entertainment, present.

After receiving his belt, the 31-year-old declared his determination to work his way to world title success.

"I will win any title and the world title, I won't let my promoter and manager down," he told the Daily Graphic.

Mr Captan, a veteran promoter, advised Abubakari to remain disciplined and work hard to achieve his career goals.

"In this sport, there are many ups and downs, so you have to be resolute and never give up," Mr Captan, a onetime Ghana's boxing chief, stated.

Mr Amenyeawu later disclosed to the Daily Graphic that his outfit had an elaborate plan to guide the boxer to reach his full potential and also sign up other budding talents.

"Faisal is the boxer we have now but we are going to sign more boxers this week, we want to revolutionise boxing in the country," he noted.