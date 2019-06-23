Bon Déjeuner! Radio Lists 'Number One' By Yemi Alade As Most Played Song

Popular Internet Radio ' Bon Déjeuner! Radio ' Fall In Love With Nigerian singer ' Yemi Alade ' when the radio hosts fall in love with her new song called ' Number One '. The radio allows fans or listeners to support her by buying the song on iTunes . Also, the song was most played on ' Bon Déjeuner! Radio '.

Yemi Eberechi Alade popularly known as Yemi Alade , is a Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter. She gained popularity following her win on the Peak Talent Show 2009 and is best known for her hit single "Johnny".

She began her musical journey in an all-girl group by the name Noty Spices in 2005. Her first single is "Fimisile" that she released under the Jus' Kiddin' label. She then signed onto the music label, Effyzzie Music Group in 2012, and released her single "Ghen Ghen Love". In 2013, July, Alade released the video for her Afro-R&B song "Bamboo", produced by Fliptyce. The song became a popular wedding song and a moderate hit.

Bon Déjeuner! Radio is an online radio station that broadcasts Top music, live concerts, interviews, shows, and news across the internet. Bon Déjeuner! Radio is located in Cap-Haïtien and its slogan is known as the Caribbean's best online radio station.

With more than one million stream plays a week, the internet radio station named ' Bon Déjeuner! Radio ' is on its way to make history by reaching out millions of people around the world by streaming music, news, and also Pop culture & Society live on air on the internet.

The internet radio station featured the best Artists and the best songs that appeared on the charts in order to let its audience know about the Artists and about the songs that are shinning on the charts provided by ' Bon Déjeuner! Radio- Top 10 ' or by Top40-Charts (Top 40) and Billboard Charts (The Hot 100).

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Yemi Eberechi Alade , a.k.a Yemi Alade , has hit one hundred million view mark on her YouTube platform and emerged second Nigerian artiste to attain the feat. So Alade made this achievement with the video of her hit single 'Johnny' which she released in 2014. According to the report, the music hit one million views on her YouTube page, making her become the second Nigerian artist to attain such a feat.

Yemi Alade has also won a number of awards including the Best African Female at the 2015 and 2016 MTV Awards and recently, "Best Performer" at the 2018 edition.