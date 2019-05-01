EXCITED REACTION!!! Ned Nwoko Laughs Loudly As Abuja ComedianShortcut Cracks Him Up

Nigeria politician and Business man Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko was thrown into a loud laughter by the humorous display of Abuja popular comedian "Shortcut", at an event held at Asaba Delta state, over the weekend.

Comedian Shortcut had swiftly engaged Prince Nwoko in a comic discussion as he left the Billionaire Politician amazed in laughter. Recently Hon. NED Nwoko has been all over the news for his newest marriage to popular Nigeria Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels.

Comedian shortcut was amongst the prominent celebrities and Entertainers who performed at the warm event in Asaba. He has been very consistent with appearance at big events and occasions across Nigeria.

Recently, he shocked the comedy industry at an event were he had a humorous rap Battle with the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai. It was indeed amazing, when the Kaduna State Governor responded in rap-like manner that thrilled guests ablaze in fun.