West African Artists need more International opportunities

West African creativity has reached a height of international acclaim in both music, visual arts and crafts, with visual artists like Kehinde Wiley who has commissioned paintings of the Obamas, music artists like Burna boy and Mr. Eazi Headlining at Coachella and other International achievements.

However, there is a need to ensure that this development keeps being fast-tracked and enabled by providing more access and channels for West African creative artists and musicians seeking funding and development can get easy access to funding and travel opportunities.

While there are some leading platforms procuring funding and new opportunities like the British Arts Council and The Canada Arts Council which provide great opportunities for West African Creatives, Artnoiseng is another such platform which is offering excellent funding and Travel opportunities for Visual & Performing Artists, Music Artists, Professionals in the Arts field and young Creatives below the age of 18.

Artnoise is dedicating its 2019 Open call to giving Emerging West African Visual and Music Artists the opportunity to showcase their creativity and stand out in the global media, this open call invites creative people from the region to apply to fully funded programs in Kenya and Canada where their accomplishments during the course of the program will be highlighted internationally.

Highly motivated Creatives are required to submit their applications and body of work in the link below: https://artnoiseng.com/opencall-artnoiseng-2019-programs-apply-now/

Prospective applicants who are female should also be encouraged to apply as 2019 is decidedly Artnoiseng year dedicated to #womeninart, hoping to highlight some of the values of West African women.