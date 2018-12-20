49 minutes ago | AMEBO Actress, Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter In Search of Killer Curves By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, sure gave birth to a pretty daughter, Michelle, who almost planning to step into her mother’s shoes.She might not take to acting like her mother but when it comes to fashion and looking good, she seems to have been well coached.Even though Michelle is on the slim side, she is still wearing a waist trainer to ensure that she’s got those killer curves and fine body shape. Nollywood actressMercy AigbefamilybeautyNigeriaDaughterMichelle
Actress, Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter In Search of Killer Curves
Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, sure gave birth to a pretty daughter, Michelle, who almost planning to step into her mother’s shoes.
She might not take to acting like her mother but when it comes to fashion and looking good, she seems to have been well coached.
Even though Michelle is on the slim side, she is still wearing a waist trainer to ensure that she’s got those killer curves and fine body shape.