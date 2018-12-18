9 hours ago | Celebrities Birthday Yoruba Actress, Bukola Adeeyo Turns a Year older (photos) By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Pretty Yoruba actress, Bukola Adeeyo, is a year older and she did not fail at entertaining her fans with stunning photos showing how well she has come.Her existence has been through the grace of God and her day is worth celebrating as she stuns in latest photos wearing matching outfit with her cute daughter. Yoruba actressBukola AdeeyobirthdaycelebrityNigeria
Yoruba Actress, Bukola Adeeyo Turns a Year older (photos)
Her existence has been through the grace of God and her day is worth celebrating as she stuns in latest photos wearing matching outfit with her cute daughter.