I Pray God Softens Peter, Paul’s Heart…Lola Omotayo

Singer, Peter Okoye with his brother, Paul Okoye of the defunct P-Square group, may have had their birthdays celebrated, but the words of Lola Omotayo, wife of Peter is still in the heart of many.

Although, they might have gone their separate ways and doing solo music, Lola, seems not to be cool with all that has been happening.

While making her prayers for the brothers as they turned a year older, she prayed that God in Heaven speaks to them individually and softens their hearts.

In her words, “Peter and Paul dem be one no be two. Happy Birthday guys! I am lost for words when it comes to your matter. I pray the Almighty God continues to guide and protect you. I pray that our father in heaven speaks to you individually and softens your hearts. I celebrate you today. I love you two. You are both legends. You are blessed. Your children adore you. We all adore you. God bless you today and everyday. Peter and Paul dem be one no be two.”