Actress, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor Set to Wed fellow Actor, , Ibrahim Suleiman

Pretty Nollywood actress, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor, will soon be off the singles market as the actress is making plans already to settle with her lover, Ibrahim Suleiman, who is also an actor.

The two love birds are actors in same TV series, Tinsel, and will gladly be the next couple from the series that will be getting married after Gbenro Ajibade with Osas and Chris Attoh with Damilola Adegbite.

It will be observed that the marriages between the few mentioned celebrities to each other have not lasted as they are rumoured to be divorced yet many fear for the latest couple in town as they pray things don’t go bad like that of others.

Linda and her lover have ttried at keeping their relationship secret until recently when they knew that the countdown to the main day is already on the way.