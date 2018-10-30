I’m Sorry for all the Money I’ve Borrowed…Ikenna Best

Getting married to the right partner is best feelings that comes with marriage and Nollywood producer, Ikenna Best, is one lucky fellow.

The versatile producer could not hide his joy seeing how his marriage has grown that it is already 5 years old and they are blessed with three kids.

According to him, “Dear wife, happy 5 years wedding anniversary to Us! The stress from ‘Yes You Can’ Reality Show almost made me forget to tell the world that today made it 5 years of u loving me unconditionally! Thank u for the 3kids u gave to me. Thank u for managing my flaws and excesses. Thank u for being my inspiration and my backup! Thank u for gingering me to Push up and supporting me the best way u can. Am sorry for all your money I have borrowed from u without paying back. Today made it 4th time I am far away on our anniversary and am sorry. I promised u that we would celebrate this year’s anniversary once am back. I Love u honey.”