Pretty Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, cannot hide the joy that comes with being a first time mother as she is currently celebrating her cute princess.
Actress, Yvonne Nelson celebrates daughter as She Turns 1
The actress and her hubby are thanking God for good life and everything that comes with it as they celebrate their daughter who has just turned a year older.
The actress pregnancy journey started on a silent note thereby leaving many speechless when they got to hear about her child delivery about a year ago.