President Muhammadu Buhari is not Corrupt like Atiku…Shina Peller

Business magnate, entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist. Founder and Chairman, Aquila Group cum politician, Shina Peller, has decided to step on toes and he is not scared about the consequence.

Shina, son of the late Nigerian magician, Professor Moshood Abiola Peller, recently emerged the House of Representatives candidate for lseyin/ltesiwaju/ Kajola/lwajowa federal constituency on the platform of the All Progresssive Congress (APC) for the 2019 general election.

Speaking on the recently concluded primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where Atiku Abubakar, won to represent the party in the 2019 presidential election, he stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is one man who is not corrupt unlike Atiku.

In his words, “President Buhari is incorruptible and Atiku is clearly corrupt and in as much as corruption is the basis of our problems in Nigeria, President Buhari is 100% better than Atiku. I said what I said. My opinion is mine. Yours is yours. Do you even have a PVC? What are you personally doing to help Nigeria? Replying tweets and using abusive language is not going to make a difference. I was born a progressive and I’m a proud member of the APC Nigeria I stand to defend and promote the image and interests of my party as well as its presidential candidate.”