Ghanaian Actress, Zynnell Zuh Wins Best Young Actress 2018, Slays in Blue Outfit

Ghanaian actress, Zynnell Lydia Zuh, is really making herself proud in the Ghanaian movie industry that her works have not gone unnoticed.

The actress is not known for acting alone but also with her taste for fashion and when steps out on the red carpet, she leaves many salivating with her charming looks.

Well, the actress got the applauds of many when she smiled home with the awards of “Best Young Actress 2018” at the just concluded International Achievement Recognition Awards.

She might not make headlines like some of her colleagues but when it comes to dedication to work, she does not fail.