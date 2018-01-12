Benue Killing: Actress, Funke Adesiyan in Tears Over Benue Mass Burial

Popular Yoruba actress, Funke Adesiyan, has voiced out her displeasure over the recent killings taking place in Benue state.

The actress was moved to tears on seeing the pictures of mass burial that was taking place in the state for the lives that were lost.

It would be recalled that recently, some Fulani herdsmen attacked a village in the state and claimed many lives and destroyed properties.

There comes a time when #silence becomes #betrayal . We all must come together to lend our our voice against this menace called #fulaniherdsmen . This is babarism in the highest order. This is terrorism and Nigeria should unite to fight this. Do not wait till you fall victim. I pray for the souls of the departed find peace. May God help their families and friends heal. We don’t want this in #nigeria