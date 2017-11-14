Actor, Abbey Abimbola Wins Best Artist of the Year 2017 in Malaysia

Malaysian based Nigerian actor, Abbey Abimbola, is really doing well for himself in the country’s movie industry that he was recently rewarded for his works.

The actor won the Best Artist of the Year 2017, at an event organised by Ise Parapo Association Of Malaysia.

The actor dedicated his to “All The Positive Minded People Around The Wold And To My Lovely 3 Kids, Roqeeb, Fawaz And Jamal.”

Abbey has been based in Malaysia for about 10years now and in order to fit into the movie industry over there, he decided to take to martial art practice where it has avail him the opportunity of getting lots of movie roles both in the country and outside the country.