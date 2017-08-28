modernghana logo

Actor, RMD Continues to Step on wife’s toes

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
54 minutes ago | Couples/Break-ups

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo better known as, cannot just stop gushing about his pretty wife Jumobi, for one day as he tries to constantly share her photos on social media.

His wife is not the social media type as she concentrates more of her time on work, family and fun time with hubby but RMD has been trying to make her love social media.

Getting away with a video of his wife he shared some weeks back dancing during a family gathering the actor again shared another photo of them attending an event together.

Knowing that she will only smile about it he wrote, “Leader of my squad Partner in everything My ride, die and ride again. Since I got away with the last post, I might as well push the envelope.”

