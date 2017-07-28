modernghana logo

Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
Singer, 2Baba Turns Actor, features in Professor John Bull

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
39 minutes ago | Meet Nollywood Stars

Singer, 2Baba, is seriously trying his hands in lots of things now as he has now joined the cast and crew of popular TV series, Professor John bull powered by Glo communications limited.

The actor has been seen rehearsing his role as he works with the likes of Imeh Bishop, Kanayo o Kanayo, Pope Junior, Juliet Ibrahim and others.

