modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Sexy Photos of Actress, Princess Chidimma getting Various men Wet

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | City Flames

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Princess Chidimma, is really causing lots of trouble both on social media and in public with her natural endowment.

The actress has been spending more of her leisure time sharing raunchy photos of her backside which sometimes she does not have panties on.

To her, it is not an issue but to those who claim to be her fans it is an issue as they see it as another form of temptation.

Well, she does not care whoever is falling or getting wet behind their phones on seeing her sexy body because they all do not add value to her.

“You may not like my sense of clothing, You may not like how I'm posing, You may think I'm trying to be hot when I'm not, You may think I'm trying to create unnecessary façade, What to do, this is my Instagram,” she shared.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

City Flames

TOP STORIES

Nana Flies To France

5 hours ago

Galamsay Queen Hubby ‘Missing’

5 hours ago

quot-img-1Ignorance of the law is no excuse.

By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line