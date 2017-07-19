TOP STORIES
Tell me exactly what's on your mind before commiting myself to say YES.By: francis tawiah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
Holiday Things, Toyin Lawani’s son gets new Hair Cut
Fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, is not just into the business alone, but she is also grooming her kids especially her son, Lord Maine, towards having a career in modeling when he grows.
The serial business mogul had for a while left her son’s hair growing and since he is on holiday, she has decided to give him a new look.
Toyin took to her Instagram page to show off her son’s new hair look which many are not cool with as some believe that he is too young to have such hair style.
