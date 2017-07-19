modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Holiday Things, Toyin Lawani’s son gets new Hair Cut

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
25 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, is not just into the business alone, but she is also grooming her kids especially her son, Lord Maine, towards having a career in modeling when he grows.

The serial business mogul had for a while left her son’s hair growing and since he is on holiday, she has decided to give him a new look.

Toyin took to her Instagram page to show off her son’s new hair look which many are not cool with as some believe that he is too young to have such hair style.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo’ll Run For 2020 – Hamid

48 minutes ago

Radio Gold's invitation'll be first next time – Hamid

48 minutes ago

quot-img-1Tell me exactly what's on your mind before commiting myself to say YES.

By: francis tawiah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36164.3660
Euro5.05045.0534
Pound Sterling5.67665.6841
Swiss Franc4.57834.5821
Canadian Dollar3.44963.4524
S/African Rand0.33710.3374
Australian Dollar3.45423.4605
body-container-line