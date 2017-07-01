TOP STORIES
If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.By: Katharine Hepburn
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Ruth Kadiri Graces The Cover Of Juvenis Magazine
Elegant and sexy looking Ruth Kadiri is a popular movie actress, screenwriter and film producer who came into limelight in her early age and has been lauded by many movie practitioners and won several awards for her exceptional skills.
Venturing into Nollywood in with her first movie ‘Boys Cot’, she has since then starred in over 50 movies. As a screenwriter, she has written and co-written several movies some of which include: ‘Matters Arising’, ‘Heart of a Fighter’, ‘Ladies Gang’, ‘Sincerity’, ‘First Class’, ‘Over the Edge’ e.t.c. As a film maker, she has produced films such as ‘Matters Arising’, ‘Over the Edge’, ‘Somebody Lied’, ‘Memory Lane’, ‘Circle of Trust’ and her latest movie ‘Black Men Rock’ starring herself, John Dumelo, Beverly Osu, Nneka Adams, Toosweet Anan and Tamara Eteimo.
ith her latest movie enjoying massive viewership in cinemas across Nigeria, she had a media chat with Juvenis Magazine and now graces the cover of the latest edition of Juvenis Magazine.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Nollywood Fashion