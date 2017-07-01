modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actress, Mercy Aigbe, Tonto Dikeh Protest Against domestic Violence in Lagos

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
2 hours ago | Calabash

In a bid to help cub the high rate of domestic violence in the country, Nollywood actress, mercy Aigbe, Tonto Dikeh and others were on ground to match recently in Lagos.

The actress along with Queen Wuraola Ogunwusi of Ile-Ife embarked on a walk against Domestic Violence as heavy security presence was seen during the walk.

Mercy also took time to pose with Zonal Police P.R.O, SP Dolapo Badmus, who was part of the security personnel guarding the walk.

It is being rumoured in some quarters that with the way Mercy and her hubby, Lanre Gentry, have been talking of recent, they might be ending their few months challenges with the hopes of getting back as couple.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Calabash

TOP STORIES

'I Haven't Resigned' - BOST CEO

18 hours ago

Dirty oil saga: Calls for BOST MD interdiction unwarranted – Majority

18 hours ago

quot-img-1BE CAREFUL OF FRIENDS,WHO HAVING GREETED THEM ONE FINGURE THEM GREEDILY TAKE ALL YOUR FIVE FINGURES.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line