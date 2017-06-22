modernghana logo

Ex Beauty Queen Carmelita Akieh releases Pre-wedding shoot withBridal Train

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
7 hours ago | Couples/Break-ups

Not long after saying 'I do' to the only man that tickles her fancy, HRM Queen Carmelita Akieh, in anticipation for her wedding, had a last outing with her very close friends which she termed 'Carmie's Chanel Bridal shower'.

The event which kicked off with a shoot at Mona studio situated in Gudu area of Abuja and then a procession for a light lunch followed with enough goodies to crunch and munch. Thereafter, the bride-to-be and friends, rounded it off at Xtacy club in Wuse2 area of Abuja up until mama called.

Speaking about the event, she said, "having been through life and knowing what it means to love and be loved, I wish to use this medium to express my gratitude towards my friends and equally wish them well in all their endeavours and as true love in its undiluted form has found me and led to the altar, so shall they be fulfilled also".

Not forgetting to reference her man, Godwin Obaje,Ifeanyi Uba FC Striker,whom she calls her pride, as she showers him with lots of praises.

