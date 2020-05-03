Press Freedom Day: Gov’t Recognizes Journalists In Covid-19 Fight

The Government has recognized the contributions of journalists in the fight against coronavirus as the world marks press freedom in 'a social distancing mode.'

In a statement issued by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Government of Ghana congratulated all journalists in Ghana as the world marks Press Freedom Day today.

This year's celebration is being marked globally under the theme “Journalism without Fear or Favour”.

The theme focuses on the significant role the Press is playing in the ongoing COVID-19 situation, and how their contribution by providing verified information can lead the prevention of getting infected.

The statement says “government celebrates the significant role the Press is playing in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Their reporting and publishing of information on preventive etiquette is contributing positively in this fight” according to the statement.

It says the Akufo-Addo administration has been working closely with the Media and other stakeholders in disseminating information and educating the public as part of the broader COVID-19 Government response.

“The Media, as the President in one of such engagements described, is an “invaluable ally” in the fight against COVID-19”

The statement said “We are hopeful that together, we will defeat this pandemic in the shortest possible time and continue with initiatives to make the media and broadcasting space increasingly productive”

The Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), also in statement indicated that “at a time when we are mired in worry and uncertainty because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, free information is essential to helping us face, understand, think about and overcome this crisis. We must consider the vital importance of information in this situation: informing the public means giving everyone the means of combatting the illness by adopting appropriate practices”.

---Daily Guide