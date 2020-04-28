COVID-19: AAMA Donates To Some Institutions

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly has presented a number of veronica buckets, liquid soaps, hand sanitizers, and tissue papers to a number of institutions in the municipality to aid the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

The beneficiaries included Atebubu and Amantin traditional councils and the Local Council of Churches LCC with the council of Muslim chiefs in Atebubu in line to receive its package.

The Atebubu traditional council received 20 veronica buckets with their Amantin counterparts taking 28 with other accessories while the LCC took 50 Veronica buckets and accessories.

At each presentation the municipal chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu underscored the importance of the beneficiary institutions in the fight against the disease.

He said as leaders in their various respects it is important for them to lead the way in regular handwashing which is the most important antidote to the spread of the disease adding that nose masks will also be made available soon.

The MCE disclosed that the Ministry of Education has approved the designation of various senior high school facilities in the municipality as covid-19 isolation centers should there be an outbreak in the municipality.

The beneficiary institutions thanked the assembly for the support and pledged their support to the assembly in the fight against the pandemic.