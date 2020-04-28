Ahafo NCCE Intensifies COVID-19 Education In Rural Communities

Listen to article

The Ahafo Regional office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has intensified public health education outreach to stem the spread of the COVID-19 in the region.

The commission has successfully undertaken one-week vigorous education and sensitization campaign, covering the majority of the rural communities in the six District and Municipal Assemblies in the region.

Personnel of the commission went around local communities, highlighted and elaborated on the possible transmission of the COVID-19, its earlier symptoms, and signs, as well as protective measures.

“It’s very important we initiate public education strategies to reach to the masses and sensitize the Ghanaian populace to adhere strictly to the standard recommendations by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the various communities”, Mr. Eric Adu, the Acting Ahafo Regional Director stated.

In an interview with newsmen in Goaso, the regional capital, Mr. Adu said: “We have already visited market places, lorry terminals and principal streets in the towns, and cities to disseminate these preventive protocols to create the necessary awareness”.

The Ahafo Regional Office received financial assistance from the Asunafo North Cooperative Cocoa Farmers Union to support all the six district offices of the NCCE to undertake a massive education campaign on COVID-19.

Mr Adu said communities covered in the Asunafo North Municipality included as Kassapin, Kwame Amardiekrom, Abidjan, Ampenkro, Asanteman Council, Dominanse, Bediako, Mim, Bobkrom, Manhyia, Abotanso, Lodgemu, and Bedaabour.

Others were communities include Akrodie, Fawohoyeden, Ayomso, and Nkrankrom.

In the Asunafo South District, the campaign was extended to Sienchem, Sunkwa, Dadiesoaba, Mehame, Mehame Nkwanta, Sankore, Yaw Berfikrom, Adumakase, Pesewukrom, Kwapong, Dadekrom, Asufufuo, Noberkaw, and Kukuom.

Local Communities such as Obengkrom, Kenyasi, Ampadwee, Adam, Jericho, Tutuka, New Site Phase one, New Site Phase two, Resettlement three, Resettlement four, Ntotroso, Gyedu, Wamahiniso and Akatansu in Asutifi North District as well as Hwidiem, Acherensua, Amanfrom, Ata ne Ata, Woromumoso, Nkasiem, Sienchem and Sunkwa in the Asutifi South benefited from the campaign.

In the Tano South Municipality, these communities were captured in the campaign – Derma, Derma Nkwakyire, Techimantia, Dwomo, Brosankro, Kwabenatenten, Bechem Nkwanta, Adum, Ahenbronoso, Adum-krotia, and Kwasu, while Buokrukuruwa, Asukese, Bomaa, Nsuapemkrom, Ahyiaem, Yamfo, Susuanso, Tanoso, Afrisipa, Techire, Adrobaa, Koforidua, Susuanho, Adagyamim, Santaaase, Abuukrom, Twewaa Nkwanta, were covered in the Tano North Municipality.

Mr. Adu said the campaign message mostly centered on frequent hand washing with soap under running, cleaning of hands with alcohol-based sanitizers, practising respiratory hygiene such as sneezing or coughing into paper tissue as well as usage of a handkerchief for sneezing or coughing.

This is to prevent the secretion from the person to get into contact with others so as to endanger their lives.

He said strict adherence social or physical distancing protocols, also took the center stage of the campaign, while the campaigners reminded the rural dwellers on the need for them to adhere to the presidential directives in connection with the COVID-19 to protect themselves and their families.

Mr. Adu reminded parents of their responsibility to restrict and monitor the movement s of their children in order not to expose them to avoidable dangers.

The campaigners took the opportunity to dispel some of the myths surrounding the COVID-19 and told the people it was not true that alcoholism could kill the virus and prevent people from contracting the disease.