Derby’s Foundation Donate Sanitaries, Food Items To Combat COVID-19

Derby’s Foundation has donated items to residents in Lamgba, Aplaku and some students of Kings University in Accra on April 24 and 25 respectively.

The items include 200 hand sanitizers, 300 liquid soaps, and some food items to support the fight against the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Chief Executive Officer of Derby’s Foundation, Christabel Queensley Derby, said the donation is part of efforts to assist the less privileged as well as international students who are stacked in the country.

She indicated that, since the demand for hand sanitizer has shot up in the country following the outbreak of the Covid-19, the foundation found it necessary to donate these items to help lessen the burden of the downtrodden in society.

The donation, Christabel Queensley Derby indicated will enhance regular hand washing with soap under running water and alcohol-based sanitizers.

She, therefore, asked all and sundry to adhere to the precautionary measures outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Ghana Health Service (GHS) to kick out the deadly bug from the country.

Christabel Queensley Derby calls on Ghanaians to adhere to the directives on compulsory face masks and social distancing.