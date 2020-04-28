ModernGhanalogo

28.04.2020 General News

Covid19 Has Magnified Financial Insecurity – Obama Weeps

By News Desk
Former US President Barack Obama, has bemoaned what he termed as magnified insecurity of many Americans occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Monday, April 27, Mr Obama urged “We have to create something better for America on the other side of this.”

According to him, “The pandemic has magnified the financial insecurity of too many American families, the deep and real racial disparities in our society – and the imbalanced burdens on working moms.”

---Daily Guide

