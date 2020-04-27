COVID-19: Zongo Development Fund Supports Zongo Chiefs And Imams In Ashanti Region With Hygiene Products

The Zongo Development Fund has donated hygiene products to Imams and Zongo chiefs in Kumasi as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus Pandemic in Zongo communities.

Among the beneficiaries were the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, the Kumasi Zongo chief, Tafo Zongo Chief and the Council of Zongo Chiefs.

Alhaji Baba Sadiq Yakub, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZDF who presented the items, said the initiative formed part of government's commitment to support communities observe COVID 19 Infection Prevention and Control measures

He said the target was to reach out to the less privileged and vulnerable in society through community leaders.

He disclosed that the donation was going to be extended to various Zongo communities across the country.

“We have in all 200,000 bottles of soap and hand sanitizers and about 1 million face masks that we intend to distribute across the country,” Alhaji Yakub emphasized.

The Director of Projects, Mr. Abdul-Majid Adam, said it was important to support Imams and Zongo chiefs in the fight against coronavirus as community leaders.

He was also glad to disclose that indigenous people in Zongo communities were engaged in the production of all the sanitary items as a way of creating employment in the Zongos.