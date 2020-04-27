COVID-19: Private Schools Asked To Engage PTAs Over Online Learning Concerns

Private schools in Ghana have been directed to engage their Parents and Teachers Associations (PTAs) on concerns raised over online teaching and learning platforms being used as a stop-gap measure following the Covid-19 induced closure of schools.

The directive was given by the National Inspectorate Board of the Ministry of Education.

The Board says it has received complaints from parents on the operationalization of the alternative methods of teaching adopted by the schools during this COVID-19 pandemic period.

While applauding the efforts made by the schools, the Board says parents are worried over how they prepare their wards for online classes and how they prepare themselves to support their wards and whether they are to pay the school fees of their wards in full or not.

“The NIB, therefore, is requesting all Private Schools to engage with their Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) to address these concerns,” it said in a statement.

The Board used the opportunity to remind private schools that an active PTA is a key requirement for certifying schools thus, engaging the Association for quality educational outcomes was paramount.

It quickly warned that, “schools without PTAs will not receive a certificate of registration by NIB or their existing certifications will not be renewed.

Support private schools with stimulus packages – Akufo-Addo petitioned

Neogenics Education Group, an educational consultancy, had earlier petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to support the various private schools with financial stimulus packages following the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the group which works with over 500 private schools and 5,000 private school teachers in Ghana, measures taken by the President in the wake of the pandemic have dealt a great blow to their activities.

“Your Excellency, Neogenics Education which works with over 500 private schools and 5000 private school teachers in Ghana will like to submit this petition to your office to urge you to consider an economic and financial stimulus or intervention for private sector basic and secondary schools in Ghana amidst the Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic for the following reasons.”

Following the lifting of the lockdown, the government emphasized that the ban on public gathering remains in force, including the shutdown of all educational institutions across the country.