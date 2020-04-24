Lifting Lockdown Was A Bad Decision; Cases Will Skyrocket — Dumelo

Listen to article

Parliamentary candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo has expressed disappointment at the decision by the government to lift the partial lockdown.

The candidate in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm opined that the cases of covid-19 will increase due to the early lifting of the lockdown at a time the cases were skyrocketing.

The lockdown he explained was imposed to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus and considering the number of cases recorded, it would have been prudent for authorities to extended the lockdown.

He said the virus moves when people move and so by lifting the lockdown, you want the number of infections to increase.

In his personal view, our health facilities, personal protective equipment (PPEs) are woefully inadequate to manage an escalation of cases.

"If we don’t take care, the number of infections will increase, and when the cases increase, are we adequately prepared to manage the increase? I don’t think the lifting of the lockdown was a step in the right direction,” he added.

Also, the actor has dispelled claims that the constituency is dominated by the elite.

Mr. Dumelo indicated although there are elite in the constituency, the deprived persons are more.

He the number of persons living in kiosk in the constituency are far more than those in ”big buildings”.

He stressed the need for such people to be supported for better opportunities for them.

Meanwhile, the candidate says he has put in place a structure to identify small businesses in the area and give them soft loans to expand their business.

He observed the Covid-19 outbreak including the partial lockdown in parts of the country has negatively affected many businesses in the Ayawaso West constituency

The actor says he has devoted 200,000 cedis to assist struggling small scale businesses.

The amount will be disbursed to traders who are mostly engaged in ‘hands to mouth’ businesses as interest-free loans to cushion them in the midst of the deadly coronavirus which is causing businesses to flounder.