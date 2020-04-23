Covid-19: AMA, Ayawaso Central And East Top Table With 217, 147, 116 Cases Respectively

Listen to article

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) is leading with higher cases than other municipalities and districts in the Greater Accra Region with 217 covid-19 cases.

It is followed by Ayawaso Central – 147 and Ayawaso East – 116 as the third.

Ghana has, so far, recorded 1,154 cases of the disease with nine deaths and 120 full recoveries.





--classfmonline