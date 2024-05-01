ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ejisu by-election: I didn’t bribe EC officials – Kwadaso MP

Headlines Ejisu by-election: I didnt bribe EC officials – Kwadaso MP
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has denied allegations of attempting to influence the Ejisu by-election.

A viral video showed Dr Nyarko placing a white envelope on the table in front of two Electoral Commission (EC) officials during the by-election in Ejisu, leading to claims of him trying to influence the process.

However, in an interview with Joy News, in Accra on Tuesday, Dr Nyarko stated that the money was not intended to influence anyone but was given out of goodwill.

He acknowledged that people might misconstrue his actions due to the political nature of the situation, but he remained confident that the NPP candidate would win the election.

He also expressed his readiness to respond to the Inspector General of Police’s (IGP) call if he was summoned for questioning, asserting that the process was not compromised in any way.

“I know that I have not influenced anybody. I have not influenced the process. I don’t feel bad because I know I have done nothing wrong. I know it is politics people are going to spin. You know we’ve been in this political game all this while and those who are spinning I don’t begrudge them, that is politics that is it.

“But me Kingsley Nyarko I am putting on record that I have not done anything whether overtly or covertly to influence the process.”

“…I have done nothing to influence the process so if the IGP is being petitioned to invite me I am ready for him. I think when it gets there I know what I am going to talk about but no process has been undermined, nothing untoward has been done,” he stated.

—CitiNewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ejisu by-election: I didnt bribe EC officials – Kwadaso MP Ejisu by-election: I didn’t bribe EC officials – Kwadaso MP

1 hour ago

NPPs Kwabena Boateng wins Ejisu by-election 55.8 NPP’s Kwabena Boateng wins Ejisu by-election 55.8%

1 hour ago

Well bring back Aduomi to NPP – Stephen Ntim We’ll bring back Aduomi to NPP – Stephen Ntim

6 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: EC refers alleged bribery incident to Police for investigation Ejisu by-election: EC refers alleged bribery incident to Police for investigatio...

6 hours ago

Bright Simons writes: How SML confused Ghanaian professors Bright Simons writes: How SML confused Ghanaian professors

6 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: Provisional results so far Ejisu by-election: Provisional results so far

7 hours ago

2024 Election: Suncity FM boss Ransford Antwi goes Independent for Sunyani East 2024 Election: Suncity FM boss Ransford Antwi goes Independent for Sunyani East

8 hours ago

70 of SMEs' productivity lost to power crises in Central Region 70% of SMEs' productivity lost to power crises in Central Region

8 hours ago

Government's vision is to end streetism in Ghana - Bawumia Government's vision is to end streetism in Ghana - Bawumia

8 hours ago

NACOC intercepts 20.5KG worth of cannabis at postal and courier centers NACOC intercepts 20.5KG worth of cannabis at postal and courier centers

Just in....
body-container-line