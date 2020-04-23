ModernGhanalogo

23.04.2020 General News

UHAS SRC Donates Free Handsanitizers, Nose masks, Soaps & Relief Items Towards COVID-19 Fight in Ho-Volta Region

By News Desk
On Sunday, 19th April 2020, students of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) donated free hand-sanitizers, nose masks, soaps, and relief Items to less-privileged individuals, tricycle & taxi drivers, market women and students towards COVID-19 fight in the Ho Municipality of Volta Region.

The UHAS students provided public health education on the prevention and spread of Coronavirus to residents of Ho Municipality.

Abraham Norman Nortey, the SRC President said: "this initiative forms part of contributions towards the fight against the coronavirus menace and the need to equip residents of Ho to continue to practice precautionary measures during this pandemic."

Mr Richard Alifodzi also said that even though Volta Region is not yet under lockdown, the initiative is to respond to the distress calls of many colleague students who are not residents of Ho but couldn't leave for various reasons.

Residents were sensitized on the need to maintain personal hygiene always in this ordeal times.

Generally, many of the market women they encountered at the Ho Central Market think this virus is a mere fiction and few were on top of issues surrounding COVID-19.

They indicated that the source of funding is from individual students and they expect well-wishers to contribute their quota to support this cause for their Phase II Donations and Education.

