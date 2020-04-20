Homeland Ghana Educational Foundation Supports Students Amid COVID-19

The Homeland Ghana Educational Foundation, an NGO based in the Upper East Region of Ghana has stepped out to show love and to support some families and students in their target regions and communities.

The foundation has been reaching out to its students and their families in this month of April. As almost everything is slowly going down and school gates are closed, many students and their families will face problems with childcare, nutrition, and income and thereby forfeit the opportunity to explore voluntary learning at home due to a lack of resources.

This particular project falls in line with the global conscious call on us all to support and show love to one another especially in these times where humanity itself is under the burdens of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The foundation is extending this support and love to the students and their families gave out items that could support not just the students. This was done to make the students feel the support of the foundation in and out of school.

The care packages included: vegetable cooking oil, 5kg bag of rice, 2 packets of spaghetti, salt, matches, and chocolate drink.

These were supplemented with 10 bars of soap, 4 months worth pack of sanitary pads, deodorant, ibuprofen medicine and a book titled “Hey Black Girl” written by an incredible 10-year-old author in the United Kingdom.

Homeland Ghana Educational Foundation is an NGO that mainly focuses on improving the quality of education students receive over in and around the Upper East Region of Ghana.

The Foundation embarks on projects and partnerships with different schools to provide subject textbooks, school materials such as uniforms and supplies, teaching and learning materials, renovation of classrooms and school libraries among others.