COVID-19: GWCL Introduces Temporary Billing System

The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has introduced a temporary billing regime to bill customers in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus.

In a press release, GWCL said customers will for the next few months be billed on estimated consumption, based on average consumption from January to March 2020.

“The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited has introduced a temporary billing regime to bill our customers on an average of their last three months’ consumption. Thus, all GWCLs customers will for the next few months, be billed on estimated consumption, based on an average of their consumption from January to March 2020.”

The company further said the decision is to reduce the frequent visits of its Meter Readers in order to curb the spread of the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in the country.

“This has become necessary so as to reduce the frequency of visits by our Meter Readers to the premises of customers in order to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic (“The virus doesn't move, People move it. We stop moving, the virus stops moving”)”.

The management of the GWCL also advised its customers to pay their bills via Mobile Money with all the telecommunication networks even though its office will remain open.

“Management wishes also to advise customers that, although all offices of the GWCL remain open during this period, customers are encouraged to pay their bills via Mobile Money with all the telecommunication networks.”

Meanwhile, some consumers in the Koforidua Municipality are currently facing a water shortage.

“The shortage is as a result of a pull out on the transmission pipeline which was detected on Monday, March 23, 2020,” the Management of the Ghana Water Company Limited in the Eastern Region said in a statement sighted by Citi News.

“This has affected water supply to the following areas: parts of Effiduase, Old Estate, Anlotown and KTU. Also affected are Nsukwao, Yawkyeremakrom, Asokore-Kuma, GHANASS area, Apenkwa and Monrovia,” the statement added.

---citinewsroom