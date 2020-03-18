Coronavirus: GPHA Suspends High-Risk Ships

Listen to article

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has suspended all port tours by schools and organizations following the number of coronavirus cases recorded in the country.

The Ghana Health Service yesterday [Wednesday, March 17] confirmed an additional case of the virus, making a total of seven cases in Ghana.

A statement issued by the Authority said, “the Port Authority is liaising with shipping agents to identify all high-risk vessels that may be coming into the country for the necessary precautionary action to be taken. Already, the Authority, in consultation with agents of cruise vessels has advised the postponement of all cruise ships scheduled to take berth at the Ports of Tema and Takoradi respectively and assures the general public that all other high-risk vessels will be treated with the same urgency.”

“The Port Authority would also like to take this opportunity to inform all prospective students who wish to undertake their internship with the Port Authority that, this window is suspended until further notice and advises students to avoid coming to the offices seeking such opportunities for health and safety reasons,” the statement added.

GPHA further urged the public to follow the precautionary measures as they play their part in sensitizing port users and all stakeholders.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana

Ghana has seven confirmed cases in the country as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

The seventh case was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on Tuesday.

The person is a 35-year-old Ghanaian who returned from France.

Health officials say 350 contacts had been traced to the first six coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the GHS says all patients who have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus are getting better.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Service in an interview on Eyewitness News on Tuesday said the patients are recovering and will be discharged once they are cleared.

He said none of the patients had deteriorated since they were isolated and started receiving treatment.

---citinewsroom