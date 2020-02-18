Nana B Fights Mahama For Cautioning Jean Mensa

The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye, has descended on former President John Dramani Mahama asking him to apologise to Ghanaians for his recent comments on the Electoral Commission’s intention to collate a new voter’s register ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Last week, media reports said the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearer said EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, and her outfit will be held responsible if the country is plunged into turmoil after the 2020 general elections.

The former President’s comments was apparently, in support of the position of the Inter-Party Resistance Resistance Against New Voter’s Register, that the time left for the general election is woefully inadequate to undertake the exercise.

While addressing members of TESCON at a gathering in Ho, this afternoon, Nana-B said the comments by Mr. Mahama was reckless, irresponsible and unwarranted, thus called on the former President to apologize to the good people of Ghana.

“…on the contrary, His Excellency the Former President, with the greatest of respect, for me, he has been reckless and irresponsible in his comments. Recently, he said, that if the EC should go ahead with the new voter’s register, there’ll be chaos and anarchy; how can a former President talk like that”, he

questions.

He went further to suggest that the Electoral Commission is only executing a constitutional mandate guaranteed by the 1992 constitution, thus must be allowed to work without any ‘unwarranted attacks’.

“We the youth of the New Patriotic Party wants to use this huge platform to tell the former President that Ghana is not for anybody, Ghana is for the laws, the laws would work, everybody that’s executing its mandate according to the constitution would be allowed the free space to operate,” he noted.

He said Mr. Mahama must admit he erred and must apologise to Ghanaians.

“We all make mistakes, and if the former President should deem it fit that it was a mistake, then he should come out and apologise to the good people of Ghana”.

The National Youth Organiser, used the platform to implore patrons [TESCON members] at the gathering to prepare themselves for the new voter’s register exercise, as the EC prepares to start the exercise in April.

According to him, the exercise is an important one for the NPP, since persons who were not eligible in 2016 would have the opportunity to now register and cast their ballots in the 2020 general elections.

---Starrfm.com.gh