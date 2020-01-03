ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today's Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
03.01.2020 NPP News

Chairman Samba Continues Northern Regional Tour

By News Desk
The Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Adam Batima Samba continues day two of his tour of the 18 constituencies of the Northern Region today.

The tour which started yesterday saw Chairman Samba visits the Kpandai, Wulensi, Bimbila and Yendi constituencies during which time he had fruitful exchanges with constituency, Electoral Area Coordinators and party Elders.

He will be visiting the Tatali, Saboba, Zabzugu, Gushegu, Karaga and the Mion constituencies today according to information available to the Voiceless Media

The open and frank discussions are expected to continue and the Regional Chairman is expected to talk on his operation 15 Parliamentary seats for the Northern Region.

Some members of the Northern Regional Secretariat of the party including the Regional Director of Communications of the NPP, Mr Sule Salifu are part of the entourage.

--The Voiceless Media
body-container-line